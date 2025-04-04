Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.57.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock traded down C$2.60 on Friday, hitting C$15.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,232. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.81 and a twelve month high of C$23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur acquired 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$430,842.13. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett purchased 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.