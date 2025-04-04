Best Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Cencora, Moderna, and Fabrinet are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies engaged in biotechnology, which involves using biological processes to develop products such as medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics. These stocks tend to be influenced by scientific breakthroughs and regulatory decisions, making them potentially high-reward but also high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.03. 1,262,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $446.16 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,178. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.84 and its 200 day moving average is $463.95.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,863. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of COR traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $297.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Moderna stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. Moderna has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Shares of FN traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.17. The company had a trading volume of 873,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,625. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89.

