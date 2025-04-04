Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock Price

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.81, for a total value of C$196,200.00. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$251,102.80. Insiders have sold a total of 233,079 shares of company stock worth $2,328,827 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.