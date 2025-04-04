Financial Stocks To Research – April 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UnitedHealth Group, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other related institutions. These stocks are influenced by factors such as interest rates, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, making them unique compared to stocks in other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,880,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,680,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $28.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.80. 5,094,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $15.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,681,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average of $241.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $542.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,914. The company has a market cap of $495.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,395,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,347,141. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

