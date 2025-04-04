Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

TSE:WDO traded down C$0.75 on Friday, hitting C$15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 446,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total transaction of C$128,193.84. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.