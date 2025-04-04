California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 147452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

