Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 7.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CG stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$8.07. 651,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.90 and a 12-month high of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.