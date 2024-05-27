Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 22,379 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,930. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.