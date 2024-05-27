Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $74,253.99 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.71 or 0.05715958 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00054632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

