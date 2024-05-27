Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 785,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after acquiring an additional 715,130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 693,069 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 422,168 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 404,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $32.00. 3,017,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,879. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

