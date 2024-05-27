Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $656,000 Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,794. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.19. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

