Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $708,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

