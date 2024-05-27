Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 2.74% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000.
BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.
BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.
