Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $524,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Greif by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Greif by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 0.7 %

GEF stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.