Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems comprises about 1.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.50% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Further Reading

