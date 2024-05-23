Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $4.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

