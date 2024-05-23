Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $4.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.42.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Sirius XM Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is a Dividend King?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.