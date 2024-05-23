Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $134.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.47.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

