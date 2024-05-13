Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

