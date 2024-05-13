RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of RH worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.14. The stock had a trading volume of 627,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,937. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.54.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

