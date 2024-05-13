Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.96. 331,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,704. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

