Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY remained flat at $20.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

