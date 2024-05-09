Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 355319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CENTA
Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 11.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.