Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,112. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

YUM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

