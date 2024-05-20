BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 8,808 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.62. The stock had a trading volume of 102,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,380. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.20 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.07 and a 200-day moving average of $544.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

