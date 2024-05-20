BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $28 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.02. 430,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

