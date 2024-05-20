DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s previous close.

DLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 901,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in DLocal by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 936,558 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $14,783,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $9,949,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 552,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

