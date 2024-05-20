Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 294,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,850. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $437.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

