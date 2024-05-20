Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 167,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $6,373,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

