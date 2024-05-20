Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $327.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $327.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

PSA traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $288.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,788. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $821,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.