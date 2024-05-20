KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Stock Down 5.4 %
KULR Technology Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 4,195,771 shares of the stock were exchanged.
