Louisiana-Pacific Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.93. 1,746,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Insider Activity

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

