Graham Holdings (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GHC traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $757.47. 15,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,369. Graham has a 1-year low of $551.36 and a 1-year high of $771.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $729.27 and its 200-day moving average is $689.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

