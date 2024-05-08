Rob L. Johnson Buys 36,291 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 817,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

