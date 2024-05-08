Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

