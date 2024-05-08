Mary E. Erdoes Sells 15,895 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.