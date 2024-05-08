iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,824 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

