Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.250 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 1,204,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.