Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.33-5.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

