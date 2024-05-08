Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 6,772,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,815. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.