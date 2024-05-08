Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.40 or 0.99963562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002711 USD and is down -24.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.