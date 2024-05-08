Sage Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 212,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

