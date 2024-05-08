Financial Survey: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% Oscar Health -4.62% -29.99% -6.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeueHealth and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oscar Health 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.91%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Oscar Health.

This table compares NeueHealth and Oscar Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.05 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04 Oscar Health $5.86 billion 0.81 -$270.73 million ($1.20) -17.28

Oscar Health has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Oscar Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oscar Health has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oscar Health beats NeueHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.