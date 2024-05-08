Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Comparison

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.41 billion 2.10 $211.12 million $0.22 46.05 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 4.27% 1.25% 0.48% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Resources and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.