Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $89.69.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.