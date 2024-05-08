Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. 945,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

