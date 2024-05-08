Simmons Bank Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $331,754,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 199,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 196,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,603. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.