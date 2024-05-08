iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.90. 77,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

