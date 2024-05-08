Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 224.57% from the company’s current price.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 10.0 %

NVCT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,449. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,484 shares in the company, valued at $33,365,160.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

