International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $93.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

