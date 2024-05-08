Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE WAT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.47. The company had a trading volume of 106,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.23 and a 200-day moving average of $310.76. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Insider Transactions at Waters
In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Waters
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.