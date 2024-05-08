Centric Wealth Management Purchases 2,715 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

